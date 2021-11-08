Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple Airpods Max, discounted Casper products and savings on a Cricut Maker. All that and more below.

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Peek sale is here! The internet’s favorite home mega-store’s is offering you early deals on a range of home goods like up to 30% off bedroom furniture, up to 40% off kitchen and dining furniture, area rugs for up to 70% off and so much more. In all, you’ll find deals up to 70% off on everything you’ll need from holiday entertaining to an early winter home refresh — but the sale ends today, so be sure to shop before it’s over.

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Apple Airpods Max ($429.98, originally $549; amazon.com)

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $429.98 in pink, green, blue and silver — about $120 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; it’s already selling out quickly.

Kindle ($40, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kindle

Whether you’re new to the Kindle world, or ready to upgrade, Amazon’s latest deal is for you. The Kindle e-reader is now $40 off its original price, with an additional 20% off when you trade in your older model. In addition to the 8GB of storage and ultra-long lasting battery in the Kindle itself, you also have the option of getting three free months of Kindle Unlimited so you can start your reading ASAP.

Cricut Maker ($229, originally $369; walmart.com)

Cricut Maker Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $229 when you get it in champagne. That’s right: Save $140 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

More deals to shop

• Slip on some peace and quiet with the Sony WH-XB910N Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale at Amazon for $138 instead of $249. They make commutes, offices and family road trips a little calmer thanks to dual noise-cancelling, hands-free calling and souped-up bass.

• Upgrade the family TV with up to 30% off Samsung’s finest in a sale for hardcore TV-lovers and cinephiles with models like an 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV for $3,297.99 instead of $4,999.99.

• The Bose Sleepbuds II are designed to help you fall asleep quickly — even though they just look like regular headphones. They don’t stream music but play noise-masking sounds to help you catch ZZZs faster and more soundly, and they’re currently on sale for $249.

• Get a head start on next summer’s footwear with up to 22% off iconic styles from Birkenstock like the two-strapped Arizona on Woot!.

• Save on fall hiking gear during this Columbia sale on Woot!, which features deals like $19.99 Silver Ridge convertible trail pants.

• Have some last-minute yard projects to tick off the list before winter sets in? Save up to 30% off Greenworks outdoor tools on Amazon.

• Phones are pricey, so protect your investment with 20% off Otterbox’s Symmetry Series and Otter + Pop Symmetry series. The Pop Symmetry series has a handy Pop-Grip integrated so you can prop up your phone on nightstands and train tables. They’re also antimicrobial, which is handy during a germy time of year.

• Work out from the comfort of home with this $150-off deal on NordicTrack’s Commercial VU 19 bike in black and gray from Best Buy.

• Just in time for the gift-giving and holiday-entertaining season, Truff’s famously delicious truffle hot sauce is 10% off at Truff.com with the code Underscored-exclusive code CNN10. https://www.truff.com/

• Take 40% off CirrusLite down jackets at Eddie Bauer. Not only are they warm with a temp rating down to -15 degrees F, but they have a DWR finish to repel moisture if you’re caught in the rain.

Deals you may have missed

Kohl's Kohl's

Kohl’s is launching its Black Friday deals early, with a host of savings happening now. You’ll find big brand names like Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark and more included in the discounts, with product categories including apparel, kitchenware, small appliances and smart home. The best part? You’ll get $15 in Kohl’s Cash with every $50 you spend for later shopping, and you can get an additional 15% off at checkout when you use the code GET15.

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is practically giving things away now during its latest Clear the Rack promotion. You’ll get an additional 25% off clearance, which makes already marked-down products up to 75% off. You’ll find serious steals across product categories like men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, beauty and home, so be sure to shop now while items are still in stock.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($389.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

APPLE The new Apple Watch Series 7

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $10 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Walmart Walmart

Walmart has officially launched its Deals for Days event, where you can find an incredible number of discounts at Black Friday prices from now until the actual day after Thanksgiving. You’ll also find new deals every week leading up to Black Friday, with some particularly great steals on TVs, robot vacuums, small appliances, apparel, accessories and more. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early, or pick up something for yourself.

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $115 off on certified Geek Squad refurbished models at Best Buy. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $94.99 in Phantom Black; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $280; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum (starting at $499; amazon.com)

iRobot The Roomba j7+.

One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7, is now at the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Starting at $499, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, and when you finally do get it going, the j7 comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

Amazon 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Those looking to up their exercise routine this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to $59.95 at Amazon — that’s about $40 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing right now now, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

