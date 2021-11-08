India accuses Pakistan navy of murder following fisherman's death

(CNN) India is accusing a guard branch of the Pakistan navy of murder, following the death of a 32-year-old fisherman at sea on Saturday, Indian police in the coastal state of Gujarat told CNN Monday.

The incident occurred on a fishing boat called "JALPARI" which was allegedly fired upon by Pakistani maritime forces, resulting in the death of Sridhar Chamre, senior police official Sunil Joshi told CNN.

Chamre died as the result of a "bullet injury," preliminary post-mortem reports showed, while another fisherman on board sustained a minor injury during the firing, Joshi said.

There were a total of seven fishermen on board when the gunfire broke out. Indian police in Porbandar, a coastal city to the west of Gujarat, registered the incident Sunday, accusing Pakistani navy commandos of murder under sections of the Indian Arms Act, Joshi said.

Porbandar police station handled the complaint as it is the only police station in the country authorized to register incidents that take place beyond 12 nautical miles off India's coastline.

Read More