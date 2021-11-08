(CNN) China's military has constructed mockups in the shape of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US warships, possibly for target practice, according to Maxar satellite images reviewed by the independent United States Naval Institute (USNI).

Satellite images from China's northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a "Ford-class" aircraft carrier currently being constructed for the US Navy, and the shapes of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers at a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert, according to the USNI, a private, non-profit, professional military association.

The complex has repeatedly been used for ballistic missile testing, according to USNI and Maxar Technologies, a space technology company.

"This new range shows that China continues to focus on anti-carrier capabilities, with an emphasis on US Navy warships," USNI reported.

Militaries around the world regularly build mock-ups of real-world targets such as iconic landmarks, warships, and aircraft carriers.

A satellite picture shows a mobile target in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China, October 20. Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

