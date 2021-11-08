Sierra Leone tanker blast death toll rises to 115

Freetown, Sierra Leone The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Sierra Leone's capital has risen to 115, a health ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The ministry had previously said 99 people were killed when the tanker exploded following a collision in a suburb of Freetown on Friday. Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle.

Hundreds more were injured in the blast, stretching the capacity of Freetown's health service, which has suffered from years of underfunding and a fall in medical staff during the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic.

Blackened shells of cars still lay at the scene of the accident, and members of a family whose business and house burnt down said they had been sleeping outside.

"Since the incident we have not received any personal help yet, (a) place to sleep, food to eat, nothing like that yet," said Mohamed Lamin Mansaray, the owner of Wellington bar and beverage shop.

