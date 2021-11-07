An 87-year-old grandmother from Sri Lanka has become the oldest person to earn a master's degree at this university in Canada

(CNN) A grandmother of seven who emigrated from Sri Lanka has become the oldest person to earn a master's degree at Canada's York University -- where she turned her passion for peace and learning into a political science degree.

Varatha Shanmuganathan is 87, but her soul is as young and vibrant as ever. When she isn't playing Scrabble or dancing and singing with her grandchildren, she's busy chasing her many dreams.

"It has been interesting. On the first of November, I was just an ordinary lady going about my ordinary life. On the second of November, when I graduated, everything changed," Shanmuganathan told CNN.

That's the day she became the oldest master's graduate at the university in Ontario, according to York University spokesperson Gloria Suhasini. Shanmugunathan's degree focused on the civil war in Sri Lanka and efforts to reach peace.

"This has always been a dream of mine, to study politics and earn a higher degree in it, and I am happy to have finally achieved it," she said.

