New high-resolution climate model predicts more extreme weather events in the future

(CNN) A first-of-its-kind study uses a new high-resolution climate model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance -- and the results aren't good.

The UK Met Office leveraged its 2.2 km resolution UK Climate Projection model to analyze future rainfall events. It is the first time internationally researchers have used a climate model at a resolution on a par with operational weather models for national climate scenarios.

Researchers found through the high-resolution model that impacts of extreme rainfall could be more frequent and severe due to climate change than had previously been thought.

The study comes as global leaders convene in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26 to discuss strategies for curbing greenhouse gas emissions in hopes of slowing human-induced warming, which is increasing at an alarming rate.

The study narrows in on the COP26's host city, as well as London.

