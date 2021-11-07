123 years later, a North Carolina Black man killed in a massacre receives a funeral

(CNN) Joshua Halsey was murdered in the November 1898 massacre of Black people in Wilmington, North Carolina, by White supremacists. On Saturday, 123 years later, Halsey was honored with a funeral.

Halsey's unmarked grave is the first identified of the victims -- thought to be more than 100 by the Third Person Project, a historical research group. There could be as many as 250 victims, John Jeremiah Johnson, who worked with the project, told CNN.

It was the tireless efforts by the project to locate the unmarked graves and no small amount of sleuthing -- not just combing through a Black cemetery's records -- that led to the discovery.

That's after a state report in 1998 -- the 100th anniversary of the massacre -- identified two of the victims of the massacre: Halsey and Samuel McFarland.

Elaine Cynthia Brown, a Halsey descendent, said the discovery was "surreal' for the family.

Read More