An engineering student from Illinois and a man who was trying to save his fiancée are among the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) A mechanical engineering technology student from Illinois and a man who was trying to save his fiancée are among the eight people who died at the Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night, authorities said.

Seven of the victims have been identified, officials said, and the families of six victims have been notified. Authorities are asking for help to identify a man in his early 20s.

Here's what we know about some of the victims.

Franco Patino, 21

Patino, a senior at the University of Dayton, was studying mechanical engineering technology and human movement biomechanics, according to a statement from the university.

