Mom says Southwest Airlines thought she was trafficking her biracial daughter

(CNN) A California woman is accusing Southwest Airlines of racial profiling, saying she was accused of human trafficking while traveling with her biracial daughter.

Mary MacCarthy of Los Angeles told CNN she and her 10-year-old daughter, Moira, were flying to Denver on October 22 after receiving news that MacCarthy's brother had suddenly died.

MacCarthy said they had a brief stop in San Jose and boarded another Southwest flight but realized then that they couldn't be seated together.

"I asked flight attendants if we could be seated together but they told us we'd each have to take a middle seat," MacCarthy said. "So with their permission I asked other passengers if they would kindly move so we could be together, especially as my daughter was grieving, and they did. People are nice."

When they arrived in Denver, MacCarthy said, she and her daughter were met on the jetway by two Denver police officers. They assured her nothing was wrong but said they wanted to question her and her daughter, MacCarthy said.

