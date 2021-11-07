American Girl Dolls and Risk have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame

(CNN) Everyone has a favorite childhood toy. But is yours a hall of famer?

This week, the National Toy Hall of Fame inducted American Girl Dolls, the board game Risk, and even sand.

The honorees were unveiled during a ceremony at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. They were chosen from a field of 12 candidates, beating out other classic toys like Battleship, billiards, and Cabbage Patch Kids, the museum said in a news release

American Girl Dolls, created in 1986 by educator Pleasant Rowland, were chosen for their unique ability to teach history in a new and exciting way.

"Rowland's formula for combining doll play with history lessons worked, in her words, like 'chocolate cake with vitamins,'" said curator Michelle Parnett-Dwyer. "In an era when some education experts claimed that school curriculums paid little attention to history, this toy may well have filled a void. It now offers a range of dolls and stories of girls growing up in America and promotes diversity in the world of dolls."

