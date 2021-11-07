Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir win 2021 New York City Marathon

(CNN) Runners from Kenya prevailed in the New York City Marathon Sunday, with Albert Korir winning the men's race, and Peres Jepchirchir taking the women's competition.

Korir finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds, and Jepchirchir came in at 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, according to the New York Road Runners

Peres Jepchirchir crossing the finish line to win the women's race Sunday.

Viola Cheptoo, also from Kenya, was just seconds behind Jepchirchir.

Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco came in second in the men's race, finishing in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 6 seconds.

About 30,000 people were registered to take part in today's event, the 50th New York Marathon.

