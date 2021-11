Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir win 2021 New York City Marathon

(CNN) Runners from Kenya prevailed in the New York City Marathon Sunday, with Albert Korir winning the men's race, and Peres Jepchirchir taking the women's competition.

Korir, who came in second in the 2019 race, finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds, and Jepchirchir came in at 2 hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, according to the New York Road Runners

It was 28-year-old Jepchirchir' s first time running the New York City Marathon, and she was not expecting to win after taking gold in the Olympics marathon in August, she told ESPN on Sunday.

"I thank my God for the energy he has given me," she said.

"I'm going to say this course is not bad, but it's not easy" especially the finish.

