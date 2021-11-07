Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about women and social media. She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) With a new film on the horizon, George Clooney can expect to face significantly more press coverage than usual. Paparazzi photos, after all, come with the territory of being a celebrity. But that doesn't mean his preschool-aged children should be forced to share that spotlight.

On Thursday, the 60-year-old actor said as much in an open letter to Britain's Daily Mail and other media outlets, asking them not to publish photos of his children. Clooney argued that because his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, fights terrorist groups, publishing photos of their twins would put their children's lives in danger.

The media should honor Clooney's request, of course -- but it should also refrain from publishing photos of the children of anyone in the public eye without permission. Clooney is right that the nature of his wife's work increases the need for privacy in order to protect their twins. But, even if that weren't the case, it's unconscionable for paparazzi to target the children of any celebrity.

Having to dodge adults' attempts to record them while on a public playground, at school or on a walk robs a kid of his or her childhood. It prevents them from enjoying the carefree moments that should be everyone's birthright. Every kid should have the chance to go through their awkward adolescent phase, miss an easy shot at basketball practice and experiment with faddish clothes without their every move being recorded for posterity.

This constant surveillance also deprives them of the anonymity to explore the world and make new friends without people knowing the identities of their parents. A kid who makes a new buddy at soccer practice in between camera flashes can never know whether the person is genuine or merely wants access to a famous family.

