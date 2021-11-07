NASCAR season races to the finish line today

(CNN) Drivers will start their engines one last time for the 2021 NASCAR season on Sunday. The Cup Series Championship will see the top four drivers race to the finish line for the chance to hoist the Cup Series trophy.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the green flag.

Where is it?

The championship race takes place at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Racers will drive 312 laps around its one-mile oval track.

Who is racing?

