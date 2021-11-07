Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway

(CNN) Kyle Larson has won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship, claiming the trophy after 312 laps of the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Larson, 29, is the only Asian American to race full-time in NASCAR, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. He made the playoffs 2016-2019 while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing but sat out last year's event after NASCAR suspended him for making a racial slur.

Hendrick Motorsports added Larson to its team once he was reinstated and he had his first win for the team in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Four drivers were competing for the championship among a field of 39 at the one-mile oval track.

Larson crossed the line ahead of teammate Chase Elliott , who won the Cup Series Championship in 2020 and whose father, Bill Elliott, is a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee. Elliott drives a No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, the same car number as his father.