Chennai comes to a standstill as heavy rains flood city

India's manufacturing capital Chennai came to a standstill on Sunday, with many areas flooded after the southern Indian coast was battered by heavy rainfall overnight, prompting authorities to issue warnings and evacuate people from low-lying areas.

Local media showed footage of cars submerged under water, uprooted trees and people being rescued on rubber boats in various parts of Chennai, the largest city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and often called 'India's Detroit' due to its large car-making industry.

Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body, said on Twitter it had opened up relief centers and medical camps across the city and was distributing food to flood victims.

Heavy rains were expected to continue for the next four days in different parts of Tamil Nadu, the southern Andhra Pradesh state and the union territory of Puducherry, India's meteorological department said in a statement on Sunday, asking fishermen not to venture into sea.

Firefighters rescue people on a boat from a flooded residential area after heavy rain in Chennai on November 7.

The rains will continue as low pressure is created by a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, it said.

