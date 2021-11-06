Here's what you need to know about Astroworld and Travis Scott

(CNN) At least eight people were killed and many others injured after a crowd surged forward while rapper Travis Scott was on stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night.

The incident occurred when the crowd surged towards the stage, crushing those at the front who were unable to escape, local fire chief Sam Peña told CNN Saturday morning. That sparked panic, and the situation worsened and overwhelmed security personnel there, he said.

Astroworld issued a statement on Instagram on Saturday morning that said: "Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight -- especially those we lost and their loved ones.

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday [..] Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their response and support."

Here's what you know to know about Astroworld and Travis Scott:

