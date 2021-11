Here's what you need to know about Astroworld

(CNN) At least eight people were killed and many others injured after a crowd surged forward while rapper Travis Scott was on stage at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night.

The incident occurred when the crowd surged towards the stage, crushing those at the front who were unable to escape, local fire chief Sam Peña told CNN Saturday morning. That sparked panic, and the situation worsened and overwhelmed security personnel there, he said.

Here's what you know to know about Astroworld and Travis Scott:

Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott is a 30-year-old US rapper, singer and record producer from Houston, Texas . He is best known for his 2018 album "Astroworld" -- which the festival is named after. He is a popular artist and has previously collaborated with other prominent rappers including Drake , Young Thug and others.

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

