Mochi, the dog with the world's longest tongue, has died

(CNN) Mochi "Mo" Rickert, who held the record for the longest tongue on a living dog, has died, according to Guinness World Records.

The female Saint Bernard, who held the record for five years, had a tongue that measured 18.58 cm (7.3 in), according to Guinness.

Mochi was featured on the cover of "Amazing Animals," a book by Guinness World Records.

Mochi was a rescue dog who brought joy to family, friends and strangers throughout her community in Colorado. She made more than a hundred appearances at schools, nursing homes, events for animal rescues and TV. Mochi was even featured on the cover of "Amazing Animals," a Guinness World Records book published in 2017.

Owner Carla Ernst said in a 2017 video by Guinness that she used Mochi's favorite snack, peanut butter, to show people how far the pooch's tongue could reach.

When Mochi was confirmed a record holder, Ernst said it made "all the water and slobber we've cleaned up over the last six-and-a-half years well worth it."

