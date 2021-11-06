Florida fisherman treats 300 kids to annual fishing trip

(CNN) Eddie Morgan, owner of Harbor Docks, a beloved family-owned marina and seafood restaurant in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, will wake up Sunday and head to the docks nice and early. It's the November weekend he treats 300 local children ages 7-13 to Take-a-Kid-Fishing Day, which his own father started 27 years ago.

On the trip, which heads out into the waters off the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village," as locals call it, the kids get the chance to fish again or fish for the very first time aboard 50 charter boats. The trip is free, the kids get a fresh fish lunch and a fishing rod to take home. The chaperones are all volunteers, many of whom are local firefighters and police officers.

"We had one year that we had to cancel due to weather. So we've been very fortunate to be able to host it every other year going on our twenty-seventh year," Morgan tells CNN while on a quick break from preparations for the big day.

Eddie Morgan and his dad, Charles Morgan

They invite children through local media channels and community groups, Morgan says. Many of the kids have never been on a boat or even seen the Gulf of Mexico.

"We put a big emphasis on trying to get kids that otherwise might not have this opportunity," he says. "We're in a resort town. There's plenty of people with money. So we try to get to the people who don't get this opportunity.

