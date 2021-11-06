(CNN) A Michigan city considered to be the center of Arab America has finally elected its first Arab-American mayor.

Abdullah Hammoud, the son of Lebanese immigrants, was born and raised in Dearborn, where he was elected mayor on Tuesday. With the victory, he also becomes the city's first Muslim mayor.

Dearborn is home to one of the largest Arab-American communities in the United States. Dearborn's population is about 42% Arab, according to Census figures. But more recent surveys suggest the city could be more than half Arab.

Despite the city's large Arab community, it has never been led by an Arab- or Muslim-American.

"It's just a humbling experience. It's humbling that in this town, people are willing to vote for someone based on the direction in which they lead, not in the direction in which they pray," Hammoud, 31, told CNN. "It's humbling because it shows that someone like me, who has a name like Abdullah Hussein Hammoud, doesn't have to change or shy away from their identity to achieve success."

