Former USC official pleads guilty to a fraud charge tied to college admissions scandal

(CNN) A former athletics official at the University of Southern California pleaded guilty Friday in an admissions scandal for allegedly helping students cheat their way for acceptance into the prestigious college.

Donna Heinel, who was USC's senior associate athletic director, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud as part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.

"She did the honorable thing and took responsibility for her actions today," Nina Marino, Heinel's attorney, told CNN in a phone interview.

Heinel is one of two USC athletic directors alleged to have been involved in a racketeering conspiracy to cheat prospective students' admission into the university. She was fired in March 2019 over her alleged role in the scheme.

At least 50 people -- including Hollywood stars, top CEOs, college coaches and standardized test administrators -- were accused of taking part in the scheme to cheat on tests and admit students to leading institutions as athletes, regardless of their abilities.

