Kenenisa Bekele ready to 'make more history' as the New York City Marathon returns

(CNN) The New York City Marathon returns on Sunday following a two-year hiatus, and at the front of the field, legendary distance runner Kenenisa Bekele is primed to "make more history" in his storied career.

Bekele, a three-time Olympic gold medalist over 5,000 and 10,000 meters, is the headline name competing in the men's elite field in New York.

With his only previous marathon in the United States a fourth-place finish in Chicago seven years ago, the Ethiopian is hungry for success as he prepares to take to the streets of the Big Apple.

"Really, I wanted to have a good result in the USA, that's why I chose the New York marathon," Bekele told reporters this week.

"The New York marathon is big publicity and a really big marathon race. To achieve a good result in this marathon would be perfect, and for me, it's also really good to make more history in sports."

Read More