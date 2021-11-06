Baghdad, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday after an explosive-laden drone targeted his residence in Baghdad, the country's military said.

Al-Kadhimi went on to Twitter moments after the attack and called for "calm and restraint from everyone."

"Thank God, I am fine and among my people," he tweeted on his official account.

He called the missile and drone attacks cowardly, saying that they work against a better future for the country. Al-Kadhimi called for calm and constructive dialogue "for the sake of Iraq and the future of Iraq."

"I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq. The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers and will shake a hair of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve people's security, achieve justice and set the law in place," he said.

