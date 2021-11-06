Baghdad, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday after an explosive-laden drone targeted his residence, the country's military said.

Al-Kadhimi went on to Twitter moments after the attack and called for "calm and restraint from everyone."

"Thank God, I am fine and among my people," he tweeted on his official account.

"I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq. The missiles of treachery will not discourage the believers and will shake a hair of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to preserve people's security, achieve justice and set the law in place," he tweeted.

The Iraqi military said afterward that Al-Kadhimi was unharmed and in good health, and that security forces were "taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt."

