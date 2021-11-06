It's time to rewind your clocks. Here's how to make it an easier transition

(CNN) Enjoy your extra hour of sleep this weekend, but don't forget to turn back your clocks when you rise and shine Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving Time is ending this Sunday, November 7, at 2 a.m.

Most digital clocks and electronics automatically change the time, but some clocks may need to be manually rewound.

Not all states practice Daylight Saving Time, though. Residents of Hawaii and most of Arizona, along with the US territories of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Virgin Islands and Guam, don't touch their clocks.

Most people welcome an extra hour of shut-eye, but the change can be problematic for young children, said Michelle Drerup, director of behavioral sleep medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Sleep Disorders Center in Ohio.

