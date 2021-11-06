Manchester United suffers 2-0 defeat against rival Manchester City as pressure grows on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

(CNN) Manchester United slumped to a fourth defeat of the Premier League season at Old Trafford on Saturday, going down 2-0 against rival Manchester City.

Both of the game's goals -- an own goal from defender Eric Bailly, before Bernardo Silva turned in a cross on the stroke of halftime -- came in the first half, piling more pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The result sees City move up to second in the league table, while United, which has now only won one of its past six Premier League games, remains fifth.

"They played well, of course, they don't give you opportunities to win the ball off them, so some praise has got to go to them," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"But we were not at our level and standards need to be raised."

Read More