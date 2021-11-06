'Go be happy': Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle

(CNN) Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon rainforest were released into a Peruvian river on Thursday after hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a conservation effort.

The river turtles are considered "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and have for many years been killed for human consumption, or kept as pets.

"The importance lies in the conservation of the species in the area because it has already been threatened for a long time," said Sabrina Pipa, a biologist who works on the protection of freshwater turtles.

"The objective is the repopulation of the species."

The turtles carry the scientific name Podocnemis unifilis, but Peruvians call them taricayas. They are yellow-spotted and the baby ones measure just a couple of inches.

