300 million-year-old fossil skeleton in Utah could be the first of its kind

(CNN) An approximately 300 million-year-old fossil skeleton discovered at Canyonlands National Park in Utah could be the first of its kind, researchers say.

The exact species and classification have yet to be determined, but the fossil is a tetrapod -- meaning animal with four legs -- and could be an early ancestor of either reptiles or mammals. Paleontologists have determined the fossil could be anywhere from 295 million to 305 million years old, between the Pennsylvanian and the Permian geologic time periods.

"It's a phenomenal specimen. You do not see something like that very often, so it's really significant for that in itself," said Adam Marsh, lead paleontologist at Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona. "But what it indicates is that there's probably more fossils out there, especially at Canyonlands, in this really important time interval."

The fossil discovery at Canyonlands National Park was a rare intact skeleton.

A team of scientists and paleontologists from Petrified Forest, the Natural History Museum of Utah and the University of Southern California helped collect the fossil from Canyonlands.

The fossil was found as a complete skeleton, and the bones were in their "life positions," meaning the same position as when the animal was alive.

