Beijing, set to host Olympics this winter, to get first substantial snow of season

(CNN) The 2022 winter Olympic Games will take place a few months from now in Beijing, China, a city where snow and precipitation are usually hard to come by in the cooler months. But an incoming storm could kick-start the season and bring a potentially significant snowfall to the region with less than 100 days until the games.

Snow is, after all, an important weather element for the winter games, as the greatest skiers, snowboarders, and other athletes from around the world compete.

A strengthening storm system will develop this weekend over northeastern China, unleashing the development of snow. In some cases more than 50 centimeters (20 inches) could accumulate in the higher elevations across parts of Liaoning, Jilin and Hebei provinces through Monday local time.

Beijing is expected to receive 10 to 20 centimeters (about 4 to 8 inches) of snowfall by the end of the weekend, which would make it the greatest snow event of this dry season for the city.

The last time it snowed this much was from a storm in February 2020 when 18 centimeters (about 7 inches) fell over the course of four days, according to data from Ogimet.

