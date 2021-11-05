Nurse faces involuntary manslaughter charge for death of a prison inmate

(CNN) A San Diego County nurse faces an involuntary manslaughter charge for allegedly neglecting a collapsed inmate who later died, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office.

On November 10, 2019, Elisa Serna, 24, an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee, California said she was dizzy and nauseous and was moved to the medical observation unit, the DA's office said in a press release.

The next day, November 11, nurse Danalee Pascua responded to Serna's cell to take her vitals. "Serna fell in the defendant's presence," according to the press release. "The defendant failed to get Serna's vitals, did not move Serna into a recovery position and left Serna on the ground in the cell. About an hour later, Pascua and deputies returned to Ms. Serna's cell and began futile life-saving measures."

Pascua, 36, returned to work on November 14, after her scheduled day off, and was placed on paid administrative assignment, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, while they investigated the incident. Pascua has had no patient contact since then, the sheriff's department said.

Thursday, nearly the second anniversary of Serna's death, the DA's office charged Pascua and the sheriff's department suspended her without pay.

