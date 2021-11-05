A 14-year-old left home to go to a local deli 20 days ago. She hasn't been seen since

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl in New Jersey has been missing for more than 20 days after she walked to a local deli and never returned, officials said during a Friday press conference.

Jashyah Moore disappeared on the morning of October 14 while visiting a neighborhood deli close to her home in East Orange, Police Chief Phyllis Bindi told reporters. Surveillance footage from the deli shows a man paying for her items at the store, but they did not leave together. The man in the footage is cooperating fully with police, and there is no indication of foul play at this time, Bindi said.

Moore's mother pleaded for anyone who has any information on where the young girl is to share it immediately.

"Jashyah is a smart girl, I can't reiterate that enough," Jamie Moore said. "She would not stay out, she would not go out, go off with anyone."

"I cannot imagine what she might be going through from just being away from us this long, being away from her family that loves her very much," she continued.

Read More