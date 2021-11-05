2 students are charged with first-degree murder in death of Spanish teacher who taught at their Iowa school

(CNN) Two 16-year-old high school students have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Spanish teacher at their Iowa school, court documents show.

The remains of Nohema Graber, who was a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, were discovered in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, Iowa, on the same day she was reported missing, according to a statement posted on the city's Facebook page

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, have been criminally charged as adults based on the circumstances and their ages, the city said in the statement.

Nohema Graber taught for nine years at Fairfield High School

Each is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, according to court records, which also show they are held on a $1 million bond. It is currently unclear whether Miller or Goodale have attorneys.

