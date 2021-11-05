University of Florida reverses decision, will allow professors to testify as paid experts in voting rights case

(CNN) The University of Florida on Friday announced that it will now allow three professors to testify as paid experts in a voting rights lawsuit, reversing its previous decision.

In an email sent to the campus community on Friday, university President Kent Fuchs explained that he is asking the University's Conflicts of Interest Office to reverse the decisions on recent requests by UF employees to serve as expert witnesses in litigation in which the state of Florida is a party and to approve the requests regardless of personal compensation.

Fuchs' reversal comes after receiving public criticism for denying the professors requests to testify for plaintiffs as paid witnesses in a case that challenges parts of a new voting law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May.

The university denied Professor Daniel Smith's request to testify in an October 11 email that stated, "Outside activities that may pose a conflict of interest to the executive branch of the State of Florida create a conflict for the University of Florida," court records show.

