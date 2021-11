(CNN) Ahmaud Arbery's mother put her head in her hands and wept as body cam video that showed the aftermath of her son's shooting was played in court Friday.

The pool reporter in the room who made the observation also noted that during that footage, one of the jurors was seen "shielding herself with her notebook," seemingly unable to watch.

It was the first day of trial for the three men accused in the 25-year-old jogger's killing. After the court was adjourned Friday evening, Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, told reporters during a short press conference that watching the video was "heartbreaking."

"The many times over the last couple ... (of) months, I questioned what happened to Ahmaud in the last minutes of his life," she said. "I often avoided the video but today I decided it was time to see the video."

The graphic video was body cam footage from Glynn County Police Officer William Duggan, who testified on Friday that he responded to the scene after finishing an off-duty job because he was nearby.