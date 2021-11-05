Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman resigns and apologizes 'unreservedly' to Azeem Rafiq following racism allegations

(CNN) The chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club has resigned amid the club's handling of racism and bullying towards former player Azeem Rafiq, the club announced on Friday.

Roger Hutton, who joined the Yorkshire board in April 2020, said he apologizes "unreservedly" to Rafiq, who made allegations of racism at Yorkshire last year.

Since Rafiq's allegations, Yorkshire CCC apologized and said that Rafiq was the "victim of inappropriate behaviour" while playing for the club, although no one was disciplined following an investigation into the allegations by an independent panel.

In a statement on Friday reported by the BBC's Dan Roan, Hutton said: "The club should have recognised at the time the serious allegations of racism. I am sorry that we could not persuade Executive members of the Board to recognise the gravity of the situation and show care and contrition.

"I remain disappointed that legal restrictions, including an ongoing employment tribunal, have prevented the investigation report from being published and look forward to the time that everyone can see its recommendations. I hope for it to be published as soon as possible."

