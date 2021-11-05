(CNN) The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has confirmed horse riding will be dropped from the sport after the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The UIPM Executive Board approved recommendations to replace the discipline this week, with the international governing body saying it was a "historic move" for the sport which would boost its suitability for future Olympics.

It comes after widespread criticism during Tokyo 2020 , when Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner was disqualified for hitting a horse.

The incident occurred as Raisner was trying to assist modern pentathlete Annika Schleu, who was seen visibly struggling to control Saint Boy, the horse she had been assigned to jump with.

"On behalf of the UIPM Executive Board I ask our global community to embrace change and grasp the momentous opportunity before us," UIPM President Dr Klaus Schormann said in a statement , adding that all changes will be implemented in time for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

