Photos: Sleeping with pets -- from their point of view When it comes to dogs and cats -- and the occasional well-groomed pot-bellied pig -- Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community said, "In general, it is a very good thing for animals to sleep with their people."



"Do you really think there's enough room for you?" -- Delilah, a 10-year-old Siberian husky.

"Who says everyone can't fit in the bed? As long as I get the biggest part so I can spread out, I'm cool." -- Beast (bottom right), a 106-pound European Doberman, with (clockwise from bottom left) his sisters Buttercup and Bear; brother Joey, laying on their human; and sister Bailey.

Photos: Sleeping with pets -- from their point of view "In the animal world, animals who are bonded tend to sleep together," Varble said.



Lynx (top) and Luna (bottom) are 2-year-old Siberian Forest cats. Hide Caption 3 of 11

"Come on, Dad, that's enough sports for tonight. It's time for bed." -- Ellie, a 6-year-old German shorthaired pointer, who likes to sleep under the covers next to her humans.

Dogs and cats who share their human's bed tend to have a "higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It's a big display of trust on their part," Varble said.



Banshee, a 6-year-old Husky mix, is a rescue who survived heartworms. Hide Caption 5 of 11

"When a dog turns their back to you, it's an incredible sign of trust because that is a very vulnerable position for them -- they can't keep watch for danger," Varble said.



Mason, a 3-year-old lab mix, loves to sleep next to his dad every night but hates covers. Hide Caption 6 of 11

"Dogs and cats who are more closely bonded with their humans get additional health benefits," Varble said, including increases in oxytocin and dopamine, the feel-good hormones.



"What? I don't snore!" -- Luna, a 2-year-old Siberian Forest cat.

"Make sure all the pets in your house are up to date on flea, tick and internal parasite prevention, especially if you're going to have them in your bed," Varble advised.



Molly (left), a 15-year-old cockapoo mix, likes to sleep in her human's armpit, while Evie (right) prefers the end of the bed and hates to be woken up early. Hide Caption 8 of 11

"Animals have different personalities like we do," Varble said. "Some people sleep with the lights on and some people like to sleep in the complete dark. One pet might have more of a protective, another more of an assertive personality."



Evie, a 4-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix, has been known to crawl onto her human if she needs more affection. Hide Caption 9 of 11

A dog who sleeps at the end of the bed with their face toward the door might have a more protective personality, Varble said.



"Thank goodness that bed hog Beast is gone so I can catch up on my zzz's." -- Buttercup, a 4-year-old beagle-bulldog mix.