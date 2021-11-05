Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising in Colorado, which has fewer than 100 open ICU beds

(CNN) Fewer than 100 intensive care unit beds are available across Colorado, the state's Covid-19 incident commander said during a Friday news conference.

"As of today, looking at the data that is reported by the hospitals, we are the lowest number of beds we've had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment," Scott Bookman of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Various factors -- among them delayed care and a rise in Covid hospitalizations -- are contributing to the lack of ICU beds, Bookman said.

Officials said about 40% of hospitals have or are anticipating staff shortages in the next week.

"As of yesterday, we were at 1,267 people hospitalized in Colorado with Covid-19, still below that peak of 1,847. But our trajectory does continue to go up, and it is growing rapidly," Bookman said. "Obviously these are incredibly concerning numbers and we're working with our hospitals... to ensure that we are using every bed available."

