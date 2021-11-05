Russian diplomat found dead on street outside Berlin embassy

Berlin (CNN) A Russian diplomat found dead on the sidewalk outside the embassy in Berlin last month is believed by German authorities to have been a secret agent for a Russian intelligence agency, Der Spiegel magazine reported Friday.

The body of the 35-year-old diplomat was found on the morning of October 19; he apparently fell from an upper floor of the Russian embassy building in the German capital, though it was unclear why he fell or what the cause of death was, Der Spiegel reported.

Der Spiegel and investigative site Bellingcat report that the dead diplomat had been accredited as second secretary at the Russian embassy in Berlin since 2019, but German security officials believe he was an undercover officer for Russia's FSB, the internal security and counterintelligence service, and that he was related to a high-ranking FSB officer.

The Russian embassy did not agree to an autopsy, and the man's diplomatic immunity meant that Germany's public prosecutor could not carry out an investigation, Der Spiegel reported.

Russian and German officials acknowledged the death of the diplomat on Friday following the Der Spiegel report.

