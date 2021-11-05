Young campaigners seize spotlight at COP26 as Greta Thunberg leads protest outside climate summit

Glasgow (CNN) Young climate activists have poured into Glasgow and surrounded the site of the COP26 summit to demand action from global leaders, as the focus of the event turns toward the impact of climate change on future generations.

Thousands of demonstrators covered the streets of the Scottish city on Friday, with many bearing placards that warned of the effects of rising temperatures and extreme weather events.

Eighteen-year-old campaigner Greta Thunberg was set to speak to protesters later, more than three years after she founded the "Fridays for Future" school strikes movement that galvanized youth action over climate change.

Crowds chanted "We are unstoppable, another world is possible," and other slogans as they attempted to attract attention near the venue. A large police contingent corralled crowds as they grew throughout the morning.

Daisy Deakin, a 7-year-old from Glasgow accompanied by her mother Isabel, said she wanted to come to the protest to see Thunberg.

