A Sephora sale is something to set a calendar alert for, and this season the deals are starting early with the beauty retailer’s Holiday Savings Event. Beauty Insiders have a schedule of discounts they can take advantage of, including tiered discounts off total purchases and 30% off Sephora’s in-house collection of makeup and skin care — and now all reward program members can score the savings starting today.

One catch: You’ll need a Beauty Insider membership to take advantage of these discounts — and the sale is staggered according to your tier in the rewards program. If you’re not a member, it’s easy and free to sign up: Rouge members will be able to take 20% off their purchase from Nov. 5 through Nov. 15, VIBs get 15% off from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 and Insiders get 10% off from Nov. 11 through Nov. 15. Be sure you’re logged in, then use the code YAYHOLIDAY when you’re checking out online or in-store.

Again, everyone will be able to take 30% off Sephora Collection items regardless of membership level. You can score free shipping too, with the code FREESHIP.

Don’t wait to shop your favorites or get a head start on holiday gifts — some of the most coveted products will likely start to sell out soon. We’ve picked out some of our favorite items to apply that Beauty Insider discount to, plus some of the Sephora Collection items at 30% off that we’re eyeing too.

Hair products

Dyson Supersonic Limited-Edition Set (starting at $343.20, originally $429; sephora.com)

Sephora Dyson Supersonic Limited-Edition Set

This frankly gorgeous hair dryer is everything you love about the Dyson Supersonic (our pick for best high-end dryer), including ultra-fast drying and five styling attachments — the newest of which is a Flyaway attachment. This time, though, it comes dressed up in a gorgeous storage box and Prussian blue-copper colorway.

Sunday II Sunday Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray (starting at $24.80, originally $31; sephora.com)

Sephora Sunday II Sunday Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray

This reviving spray for curly, wavy and coily hair gets straight to moisturizing and fighting frizz, making it perfect for a quick spritz during busy morning routines.

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo (starting at $24.40, originally $30.50; sephora.com)

Sephora Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo

This shampoo is great for the wool-hat, dry-air days of winter: It hydrates strands without adding so much moisture that you can feel your hair all weighed down after your wash. Pair it with the conditioner ($32.50), which also adds the perfect amount of hydration for maximum effect. It makes even my bleached, post-wash winter hair feel light and soft until the next shampoo instead of the next morning.

Playa Endless Summer Spray (starting at $19.20, originally $24; sephora.com)

Sephora Playa Endless Summer Spray

Some sprays promising beachy waves fall flat, but Playa’s is one of the first I’ve tried that actually works. If you have a little wave in your hair, it’ll help bring it out; if you’re naturally curly, it’s meant to even out natural patterns in your hair. (Plus, it works on dry hair, which is nice for between-shampoo days.)

Skin care

Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser (starting at $24.50, originally $35; sephora.com)

Sephora Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser

This gentle but effective cleanser sloughs out pore buildup and makes skin glow—exactly what you need in the depths of winter.

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil (starting at $50.40, originally $72; sephora.com)

Sephora Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Facial oil does great things when it comes to keeping skin hydrated during the cold, dry winter months, and this one brightens skin too—thanks to a little help from Vitamin C.

Damdam Silk Rice Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil (starting at $36.80, originally $46; sephora.com)

Sephora Damdam Silk Rice Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil

This silky oil effortlessly washes off makeup while still being good to your skin. It gets deep into your pores to remove buildup from the day and hydrates your skin at the same time. If you’re a double cleanser, it’s great to add into that routine; if not, it’s still pretty genius on its own.

Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream (starting at $89.60, originally $112; sephora.com)

Sephora Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream

This is a moisturizer that actually delivers on its promise of visible results and soft, hydrated skin. It’s a great night cream to use in the winter, and a little goes a long way.

Makeup

Sephora Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

Perfect for a range of skin tones, this matte, shimmer, velvet, and metallic palette gets wearers through autumnal and winter days and nights with pigmented, stay-in-place color.

Sephora Favorites Lashstash to Go Mascara Sampler Set (starting at $23.20, originally $29; sephora.com)

Sephora Sephora Favorites Lashstash to Go Mascara Sampler Set

If you’re in the market for new mascara, this sampler pack lets you try out five famously fantastic ones — including Too Faced’s iconic Better Than Sex mascara and Bite’s excellent formula. Then you can take the included certificate to Sephora to pick out a full-size version of your favorite (the cost is built into the price). All in all, considering how long travel-size mascaras last, it’s a pretty incredible value that gets even better with a Beauty Insider discount.

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush (starting at $17.60, originally $22; sephora.com)

Sephora Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

This water-based gel blush gives cheekbones a wash of color without it being a full-on look, and for us casual makeup people, that’s the perfect amount. Plus, it’s a clean, vegan brand, and we love that. (P.S.: The brand’s sunscreen is also really good.)

Sephora Wonderful Wishes Eye Shadow Palette (starting at $5.60, originally $8; sephora.com)

Sephora Sephora Wonderful Wishes Eye Shadow Palette

This palette costs less than a drugstore brand but has 5-star ratings for its quality and variety of shades. We love that it can go day to night with its shades that range from matte to disco shimmery, making it the perfect palette to stash in your makeup bag for a fully scheduled day.

Fragrance

Skylar Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfume (starting at $68, originally $85; sephora.com)

Sephora Skylar Vanilla Sky Eau de Parfume

Warm and cozy for the chillier months of the year, this cult-favorite fragrance is clean (no harmful chemicals in it) and has rich notes of cappuccino, vanilla and cedar.

Nest New York Holiday & Birchwood Pine Pura Diffuser Set (starting at $68, originally $85; sephora.com)

Sephora Nest New York Holiday & Birchwood Pine Pura Diffuser Set

Gift your friend who’s obsessed with their aroma diffuser this handy set for the other rooms in the house. It’s a smart home device that lets them control the intensity from a phone app or via Alexa to program it from anywhere — so it’s not perfuming while they’re at work, for example. Two vials of delicious fragrances from Nest, including a pine and a holiday blend, get them ready to set the scene for holiday entertaining.

By Rosie Jane James Perfume (starting at $52, originally $65; sephora.com)

Sephora By Rosie Jane James Perfume

This clean, planet-positive brand’s earthy, woody scent is inspired by the waning of summer and transition to fall — think fig’s late-summer scent, drifts of gardenia and notes of golden amber. We’d argue it’s never too late in the year for a spritz of it, though.

Gift sets

Sephora First Aid Beauty Your Future Looks FAB Gift Set

FAB’s Facial Radiance Pads are already a winter staple for my flaky skin, but this gift set kits you out with the rest of the brand’s best-of lineup: You’ll get a skin cleanser, niacinamide eye cream, ultra-repairing hydrating cream, and a body scrub with 10% AHA for smoothing.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes 7-Piece Skin Care Essentials Set (starting at $78.40, originally $112; sephora.com)

Sephora Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes 7-Piece Skin Care Essentials Set

Sephora’s collection of skin care includes some great masks, and this seven-piece sampler showcases some of the best. The set treats skin care lovers of a variety of skin types, including acne-prone and dry, and includes The Freezing Mask and a hair mask as well as a hemp mousse mask and lip mask.

Yves Saint Laurent Lip Showroom Vault Set (starting at $200, originally $250; sephora.com)

Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Lip Showroom Vault Set

This set of 10 iconic YSL lipsticks and colors is the perfect gift to present your favorite makeup aficionado with — or to give your makeup drawer a refresh in one fell swoop. Lipstick balms and a series of long-wearing lip stains include both matte and more translucent ones. They’re selected to work on a wide range of skin tones and have shades for looks year-round, from red-browns to plump berries.

Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set (starting at $34.30, originally $49, sephora.com)

Sephora Sephora Collection Complete Brush Set

If you can’t remember the last time you bought new makeup brushes, now’s the time. This seven-piece set of vegan brushes takes care of foundation, powder, blush, concealer, brows and more.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.