It’s that time of year when we’re going through our cabinets for extra platters and serving bowls — and wondering what to gift our nearest and dearest. Luckily, Mindy Kaling has come through with a new collection in collaboration with Amazon Handmade to get us set for the slew of events over the next few months. The focus? Cozy-feeling, value-minded, entertainment-oriented pieces for both enjoying ourselves and wrapping up.

Now available on Amazon Handmade, her holiday collection features items she’s curated that are perfect for gifting this season (others or yourself) as well as a few that she co-designed, too. The products feature six artisans from around the world: Northwind Supply, makers of custom leather goods from Minnesota; Specialty Wood Designs, food-oriented wood products by a North Carolinian former firehouse chef; Honeycomb Studio, handmade modern porcelain from Atlanta; Thing Stories, a linen studio based in Lithuania; 16J Organics, all natural, handmade, organic skin care from New York City; and Sweet Water Decor, a Pittsburgh shop selling handcrafted soy wax candles, as well as other home decor and gift items

Read on to check out and shop our favorite picks from her collection.

Northwind Supply Leather Personalized Dopp Kit ($42.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Northwind Supply Leather Personalized Dopp Kit

The classic Dopp kit gets an upgrade with super-soft leather in a modern design — even the typical brown color gets a makeover with the addition of a cool gray tint. Get it monogrammed for a bit of extra holiday flair.

Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle ($165; amazon.com)

Amazon Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle

It’s all in the name: With notes of orange, cinnamon, clove, vetiver and pine, this handmade soy candle will keep the warm, cozy scents of the holidays alive in your home all season long.

Speciality Wood Designs Small Multi Wood Rectangle Cheese Cutting Board ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Speciality Wood Designs Small Multi Wood Rectangle Cheese Cutting Board

This beautiful board gets its stripes from many types of wood, including maple, cherry, walnut and mahogany. Just coat it every once in a while with mineral oil to keep it as cheeseboard-worthy as it was the day you got it.

16J Organics Store Honey Ginger Anise Body Scrub ($45; amazon.com)

Amazon 16J Organics Store Honey Ginger Anise Body Scrub

We all have that friend who could use a spa moment this holiday season, and this body scrub will transport them to one right from their own shower or bath. This scrub is invigorating and warming on winter mornings all at the same time.

Thing Stories Pure 100% Flax Linen Napkins ($37.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Thing Stories Pure 100% Flax Linen Napkins

Hear me out: Cloth napkins are not as pretentious as they’re made out to me and are a great alternative to disposable napkins. Just throw them in the wash when you’d be doing a load anyway — they don’t take up much space and hang dry quickly. Linen is the easiest to wash and dry of them all, and these are elegant enough for dinner parties at a price point where you could stock up for everyday use, too.

Honeycomb Studio Minimalist Green and Gold Porcelain Bud Vase ($16; amazon.com)

Amazon Honeycomb Studio Minimalist Green and Gold Porcelain Bud Vase

One of the pieces Kaling co-designed, this gold-banded porcelain bud vase is a tiny little thing at 3.5 inches but looks fantastic showcasing a perfect winter bloom.