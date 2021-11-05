KitchenAid mixers have made many of our fantasy-kitchen shopping lists for years, and you might want to get it back out, because they’re majorly discounted over on Amazon today and today only (!!!).

The version that’s on sale is the Artisan Mini Plus edition, which is made for (and comes with) a 3.5-quart bowl. It’s currently sitting pretty at $279.99, which is 20% off its usual price of $349.99. The bundle you buy includes the mixer, bowl, flex-edge beater, dough hook and whisk — enough to get you started on holiday batch-baking.

Accessories for the mixer are also on sale, including a metal food grinder for DIY sausages ($69.99, originally $99.99), a sifter-and-scale attachment ($79.99, originally $129.99), and a spiralizer ($79.99, originally $119.99).

The small footprint on the counter relative to other KitchenAid models makes this a great stand mixer for small kitchens or cramped counters — it weighs less if you plan to shuttle it between kitchen and pantry too. But just because it’s small doesn’t mean it’s not mighty: It’ll mix up to five dozen cookies in a single batch and has 10 powerful speeds. As far as colors (which is half the fun of a KitchenAid stand mixer), you can choose from a super-cool matte black, to a pretty pop of turquoise, a sleek silver, or a classic crisp white.

Shop all the discounted KitchenAid products before the sale ends over on Amazon today.