This weekend, you’ll find an exclusive deal on Nomad tech accessories, discounted Athleta athleisure and savings on designer styles from Nordstrom Rack. All that and more below.

Kohl’s is launching its Black Friday deals early, with a host of savings happening now. You’ll find big brand names like Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark and more included in the discounts, with product categories including apparel, kitchenware, small appliances and smart home. The best part? You’ll get $15 in Kohl’s Cash with every $50 you spend for later shopping, and you can get an additional 15% off at checkout when you use the code GET15.

Nordstrom Rack is practically giving things away now during its latest Clear the Rack promotion. You’ll get an additional 25% off clearance, which makes already marked-down products up to 75% off. You’ll find serious steals across product categories like men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, beauty and home, so be sure to shop now while items are still in stock.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($389.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $10 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Give the gift of comfort this holiday season now during Athleta’s latest promotion. When you use the code COMFY20 at checkout, you’ll get 20% off joggers, sweatshirts and women’s sleep apparel. Perfect for bumming around the house during colder weather, loungewear from Athleta is sure to be appreciated by whomever you’re buying for.

If you’re snagging all the latest in tech this season, you’re going to need some seriously stylish cases to fit them in. Fortunately, Underscored readers can now get 20% off any full-price item at Nomad when they use the code CNN20 at checkout. You’ll find sleek leather cases, bands, chargers and more perfect for a modern, minimalist aesthetic.

More deals to shop

• Stock up on cold weather activewear and athleisure with 30% to 50% off during Reebok’s Friends and Family Sale — just use the code FAM at checkout.

• Perfect for households of solo coffee drinkers, the Keurig K-Mini gets you your morning dose of caffeine with the press of a button — and right now they’re 40% off on Amazon.

• Take 40% off clothes for the whole family during Old Navy’s Friends & Family Sale, going on only through Nov. 8.

• Take 40% off your purchase during the Eddie Bauer Veterans Day Weekend Sale, including kids’ winter jackets and gift-worthy gear.

• Refresh your wardrobe in one go with Jachs NY’s sale on stretch pants: Pick any three pants, including jeans, joggers and more, for a total of $100. Plus, you’ll get free US shipping — just use the code 3PT at checkout to score the deal.

• Take another 40% off new markdowns on Puma sweatshirts, running tights, sneakers and more now on its latest round of markdowns.

• Snuggle up in new sheets this winter with 20% off Boll & Branch sheets — just use the promo code CARE2021 at checkout to save.

• NuFace’s facial toning devices have officially reached cult-favorite status, and now you can take 20% off the brand’s sets and kits now while supplies last.

• Take more than 50% off air fryer ovens and toasters at Sur La Table, including great deals on Breville and a super-sleek Zwilling Enfinigy toaster.

• Get your holiday bling in order (or get ready to surprise that special someone) with 25% off everything during Zales’ Sparkle & Shine sale now through Nov. 7.

Deals you may have missed

Walmart has officially launched its Deals for Days event, where you can find an incredible number of discounts at Black Friday prices from now until the actual day after Thanksgiving. You’ll also find new deals every week leading up to Black Friday, with some particularly great steals on TVs, robot vacuums, small appliances, apparel, accessories and more. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early, or pick up something for yourself.

For five days only, Bed Bath & Beyond will be throwing its hat in the ring of early Black Friday deals. You’ll find discounts across all categories, 40% off select toys, 25% off serveware and table linens and up to $50 off cookware and small appliances. We’re also seeing popular brands like Shark/Ninja, Breville, Nespresso, Cuisinart and more included in the sale, so get those 20% off coupons ready and start your holiday shopping if you haven’t already.

Apple Apple iPad Pro 11-inch with Wi-Fi and 128 GB

As part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, the retailer is running a promo on the latest iPad Pro models. Snag the 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage for just $699.99 (the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this version) now, and make someone (or yourself) very happy for the holidays.

Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router ($171, originally $229; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System. The highly rated bundle is down to $171 (it’s lowest price ever) and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $115 off on certified Geek Squad refurbished models at Best Buy. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $94.99 in Phantom Black; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($248, originally $280; amazon.com)

Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum (starting at $499; amazon.com)

iRobot The Roomba j7+.

One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7, is now at the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. Starting at $499, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, and when you finally do get it going, the j7 comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

CNN 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now a few 23andMe DNA Testing Kits are as low as $99 at Amazon. Depending on which test you choose, not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have and your chances of developing certain health conditions.

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $109.99. The ultra-popular AeroGarden also comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since AeroGardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker ($59.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Fitbit Fitbit Inspire 2

Those looking to up their exercise routine this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to $59.95 at Amazon — that’s about $40 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $89 on Daily Steals for a four-pack when you use the code ADSATAG. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but AirTags rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s cookware sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and so much more for up to 55% off.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Zwilling are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed Black Friday pricing right now now, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

