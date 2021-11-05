Marília Mendonça, chart-topping Brazilian musician, dies in plane crash

São Paulo, Brazil (CNN) Brazilian country music star Marília Mendonça died in a plane crash on Friday in a rural region of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, according to her public relations firm.

She was en route to a concert at the time of the crash, which killed four other people in addition to the singer. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Mendonça, 26, is survived by her 1-year-old son, according to CNN Brasil.

News of the death of the charismatic Latin Grammy winner, known as "the Boss" to her millions of fans, shocked the country Friday. Prominent Brazilians, including football star Neymar , came forward in the wake of the news to share their grief.

Mendonça quickly rose to fame in the popular sertanejo country music genre and made her mark by singing about women's empowerment in an environment traditionally dominated by male musicians.

