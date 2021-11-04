Finn Washburn, 9, receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, November 3, as his sister Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11.
Noah Berger/AP

The week in 30 photos

Updated 10:46 PM ET, Thu November 4, 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday, October 29, for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer says a clinical trial showed its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children, even at one-third the dose, and the company hopes the lower dose will reduce the risk of any side effects.

Within days of the authorization, families were jumping at the chance to vaccinate their children.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines from October 29 to November 4, as well some photos that caught our eye.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate winning the World Series in Houston on Tuesday, November 2. It's the Braves' first title since 1995. They defeated the Houston Astros in the clinching game 7-0 with home runs from Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson. Starter Max Fried threw six scoreless innings. Soler took home the World Series MVP award.
Elsa/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Pope Francis as they meet at the Vatican, on Friday, October 29. The two Catholics spoke together for 90 minutes. While the White House said afterward that topics like climate change and Covid-19 arose, Biden told reporters he discussed "a lot of personal things" with the pontiff. In pictures: Biden's second foreign trip as President.
Vatican Media/AP
Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman's giant inflatable duck is exhibited in Santiago, Chile, on November 2.
Martin Bernetti/AFP/Getty Images
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Glasgow Central train station ahead of COP26, a climate summit, on Saturday, October 30. More than 120 world leaders attended the conference.
Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images
Ash from a volcano covers a home on the Spanish island of La Palma on Saturday, October 30. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has been erupting since September 19.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse puts a pen in his pocket as he and his attorney, Natalie Wisco, take a break during his trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, November 4. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosah News/AP
Supporters cheer as Republican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia Glenn Youngkin speaks during a campaign event in Leesburg, Virginia, on Monday, November 1. Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, who had served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018.
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images