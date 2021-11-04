Noah Berger/AP Finn Washburn, 9, receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, November 3, as his sister Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11. The week in 30 photos

Noah Berger/AP Finn Washburn, 9, receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, November 3, as his sister Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's vaccine for use in children ages 5 to 11.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization on Friday, October 29, for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Pfizer says a clinical trial showed its vaccine provides more than 90% protection against symptomatic disease among children, even at one-third the dose, and the company hopes the lower dose will reduce the risk of any side effects.

Within days of the authorization, families were jumping at the chance to vaccinate their children.

