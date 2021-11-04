Man charged over abduction of 4-year-old Cleo Smith

(CNN) Police in Western Australia have charged a 36-year-old man with with various offenses including "forcibly taking a child under 16" in relation to the disappearance of 4-year-old Cleo Smith on October 16.

The man, who was identified by Australian public broadcaster as Terence Kelly, will appear in Carnavon court on Thursday afternoon, according to a police statement.

Cleo Smith was found by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a locked house in Carnarvon, a town in the state of Western Australia, some 30 miles from the campsite where she was apparently abducted close to three weeks ago.

Police said Cleo was found in a room in the house with the lights on, awake and playing with toys. Police are yet to interview the girl, but specialists have arrived in Carnarvon from Perth to do so.

On Thursday, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said he met with Cleo and her family, describing her as "very well adjusted, considering (her ordeal)."

