Many Latinos think that having a darker skin color hurts their ability to get ahead, Pew survey finds

(CNN) More than half of Latinos think their skin color hurts their chances at social mobility and makes them a target of discrimination, a new study from the Pew Research Center shows.

The report , published Thursday, is based on a survey of more than 3,300 Hispanic adults in March of this year, and details how Latinos fit in the changing landscape of race relations in the United States.

While most Latinos said having a college degree or living in the US legally are the top factors that help or hurt the group's ability to get ahead, more than half consider that skin color has a significant impact on their lives.

About 59% of respondents said that having a lighter skin color helps the group get ahead in America, the report states. Meanwhile, 62% of Latinos said a darker skin color hurts them.

As part of the survey, researchers noted that they used 10-tone skin color scale to learn more about the identity of the respondents. A total of 80% said they had lighter skin tones, compared to 15% who reported having the darker skin colors in the scale.