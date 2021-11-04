'Tiger King' Joe Exotic says he has been diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

(CNN) Joseph Maldonado, known as Joe Exotic on the 2020 Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to a letter written by Maldonado.

"It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer. I am still waiting on the results from other test as well," he wrote in a letter provided to CNN by his attorney John M. Phillips.

"Right now, I don't want anyone's pity," he added.

Maldonado has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues, according to his attorney.

"The PSA test is a blood test used primarily to screen for prostate cancer. It was high. He finally obtained biopsies. They revealed cancer. Medical care is different in a prison environment and fewer options are available," Phillips said.

